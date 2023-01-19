Harbor Freight prepares for February opening in Craig

Work progresses on the entryway at a new Harbor Freight store in Craig Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The store is scheduled to open in February.

Amber Delay O’Connor/Craig Press

Construction is underway for the new Harbor Freight store moving into Craig, and company officials say the store is planning to open in the next six weeks.

This fall, Harbor Freight announced plans to open a Craig store. Construction began in November to build the new store next to Big O Tires on the west side of the Centennial Mall.

Lakeview Construction, which has completed builds on other Harbor Freight locations, is renovating the 15,000-square-foot space.

The storefront remained veiled Wednesday, Jan. 18, but it’s starting to take shape with blue and red paint framing the entryway.

Craig Hoffman, Harbor Freight’s director of corporate communications, confirmed earlier this month that the store is tentatively set for a grand opening in mid-February.

The new location is expected to bring an additional 25 to 30 jobs to the community. One of the reasons Freight Harbor officials chose Craig for the company’s newest location is because they felt there is a wide pool of qualified applicants to join their team.

Hoffman said the new store is still hiring, and interested applicants can apply at HarborFreightJobs.com/Retail .