Harbor Freight is open for business with a grand opening coming on Feb. 18

The new Harbor Freight in Craig, seen here on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, is open for business. The store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Amber Delay O’Connor/Craig Press

Harbor Freight in Craig is doing business as the store put up a “now open” sign at the end of January.

In addition to the soft opening, the newest location for Harbor Freight will celebrate its grand opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 18, according to a company spokesperson.

The new store at 1243 W. Victory Way, next to Big O Tires, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Craig, and all of Moffat County,” said Conor Garrecht-Connelly, the store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

Harbor Freight is a nationwide brand that carries a selection of tools and equipment including automotive, air and power tools, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.

Randall Lutsey, the logistics assistant manager for the Craig store, said that business has been pretty steady since the store opened with people coming in just to check it out.

Lutsey added that the store has seen a fair amount of sales in its first few days as well.

The Craig store is Harbor Freight’s 21st location in Colorado. It is expected to bring 25-30 new jobs to the area, for which the company said it is prioritizing local hires.