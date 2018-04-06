Harassment involving dog in Craig: On the Record April 5
April 6, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, April 5
4:54 a.m. Near Bilsing Street and Woodland Avenue, officers responded to a suspicious incident. The incident involved the remote start on a vehicle.
8:35 a.m. On the 1600 block of Dolores, officers received a report of phone harassment. The incident occurred in the county.
9:34 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a reported assault. A caller reported a parole officer was assaulted by a parolee.
12:11 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley, officers responded to a report of harassment involving a dog. The dog then went missing. Animal control found it in the area, returned it and resolved the issue.
Recommended Stories For You
12:15 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a possible illegal item. The school resource officer checked the item and discovered it was a vape pen with no illegal substances in it.
1:39 p.m. At the Craig Branch of the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a non-injury crash. A Honda mini-van and a Volkswagen Jetta collided. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene.
2:48 p.m. On the 400 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of text message harassment between a mother and an adult son. Officers spoke to the pair, and they were able to resolve the issue.
4:27 p.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers received a report of possible identity theft.