Harassment involving dog in Craig: On the Record April 5

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 5

4:54 a.m. Near Bilsing Street and Woodland Avenue, officers responded to a suspicious incident. The incident involved the remote start on a vehicle.

8:35 a.m. On the 1600 block of Dolores, officers received a report of phone harassment. The incident occurred in the county.

9:34 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a reported assault. A caller reported a parole officer was assaulted by a parolee.

12:11 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley, officers responded to a report of harassment involving a dog. The dog then went missing. Animal control found it in the area, returned it and resolved the issue.

12:15 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a possible illegal item. The school resource officer checked the item and discovered it was a vape pen with no illegal substances in it.

1:39 p.m. At the Craig Branch of the Moffat County Library, officers responded to a non-injury crash. A Honda mini-van and a Volkswagen Jetta collided. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene.

2:48 p.m. On the 400 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of text message harassment between a mother and an adult son. Officers spoke to the pair, and they were able to resolve the issue.

4:27 p.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers received a report of possible identity theft.