Handful of locals win big at Ride ‘N Tie Days Rodeo at Moffat County Fairgrounds

Official Results from the 2020 Ride 'N Tie Days Rodeo Bareback 1 Keenan Hayes, Hayden CO, 78 $264.65 2 Tyler Ferguson, Bennett CO, 72 $176.43 Steer Wrestling 1 Tait Kvistad, Keensburg, CO 5.0 $568.95 2 Seth Peterson, Minot ND, 5.7 $341.37 3 Colt Honey, La Junta CO, 7.8 $227.58 Tie Down Roping 1 Kasen Brennise, Craig CO 10.1 $708.60 2,3 Trent Vernon, Maybell CO, 10.3 $354.30 2,3 Lance Neuerburg, Gilt CO, 10.3 $354.30 Breakaway Roping 1 Bailey Miller, Encampment WY, 2.4 $603.86 2 Konnar Knotwell, Encampment WY, 2.6 $362.32 3 Shelby Logan, Toponas CO, 2.8 $241.55 Saddle Bronc 1 Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs WY, 78 $385.13 2,3 Walker Rezzonico, Leadville CO, 68 $192.56 2,3 Garrett Buckley, Craig CO, 68 $192.56 Mixed Team Roping 1 Willow Nicholas 7.3 $625.11 2 Shelby Logan 10.7 $375.07 3 Kerby Anderson 13.1 $250.05 Shelby Logan Day Money $100.00 Team Roping Header 1 Tuff Ramsey 5.1 $672.85 2 Braxton Morgan 5.9 $403.71 3 Wyatt Crowder 6.2 $269.14 Tuff Ramsey Day Money $100.00 Team Roping Heeler 1 Hank Bounds 5.1 $672.85 2 C L Morgan 5.9 $403.71 3 Robbie Crowder 6.2 $269.14 Hank Bounds Day Money $100.00 Barrel Racing 1,2 Kaitlynn Hayes, Fort Lupton CO, 18.15 $469.60 1,2 Kathryn Varian, Coalmont CO 18.15 $469.60 3 Trudy Petersen, Clifton CO, 18.24 $234.80 Bull Riding 1 Adam Cook, Brighton CO, 82 $770.25 Adam Cook Day Money $60.00

With more than 150 people in attendance Saturday night for the final day of the 2020 Ride ‘N Tie Days Rodeo at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, a handful of Moffat County residents claimed cash prizes.

Saturday’s show featured 57 competitors in nine competitions at the rodeo, including Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down Roping, Mixed Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Breakaway Roping, Open Team Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

On Saturday, locals Kasen Brennise, Trent Vernon, Garrett Buckley, and Keenan Hayes claimed cash prizes.

Brennise, competing in Tie-Down roping, won $708.60 with a time of 10.1 seconds, edging Vernon out of Maybell, who won $354.30 with a time of 10.3 seconds.

In Bareback, Hayden’s Keenan Hayes registered a score of 78 to win $264.65, while in Saddle Bronc Buckley tied for third with a score of 68, winning $192.56.

The two-day rodeo was a major success for Craig and Moffat County just a week after the Moffat County Board of Public Health gave the event the go-ahead.

All in all, I thought it was good,” Grand Old West Days Committee Chairman Melody Villard said. “I’m just so glad we were able to have a rodeo this year.”

Per the agreement with Public Health, the rodeo had to stay below 175 spectators while everyone practiced social distancing. For Villard, it was a challenge, but one that turned out well.

“It was OK,” Villard said. “It’s the first event I’ve ever done that I wanted a kind of low attendance. I just didn’t want it to grow above our mitigation plan.”

Following Saturday’s show, the Ride ‘N Tie Days Rodeo held a concert, featuring Lendon James & the Hwy 34 Band Live with Christopher Thomas, who played some of their hits for spectators Saturday evening prior to the fireworks show presented by Craig Fire/Rescue.

