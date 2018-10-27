Halloweekend: Spooky events abound in and around Craig the weekend before All Hallow’s Eve

CRAIG — Though the actual holiday was still four days in the future, kids, adults — and even pets — showed plenty of Halloween spirit in and around Craig on Saturday.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., residents and their four-legged companions donned their best Halloween costumes and turned out to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply for the business’s annual Growl-O-Ween event, which invited humans and their pets of “all species” to deck out in their best Halloween apparel for a costume contest.

At stake was a $100 Murdoch’s gift card, and there was no shortage of owners and pets of all shapes and sizes who showed up to compete for the prize.

And, though Murdoch’s staff acknowledged the decision was a difficult one, it was Alisa Brown and her dog, Brown Bear, who claimed top honors with their mermaid-themed costumes, taking home the big prize.

Across town, meanwhile, the parking lot at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center was teeming with superheroes, witches, princesses, and florescent skeletons, as kids and adults turned out for a Trunk or Treat event hosted by the business.

There was even a tribute to the 1970s in the form of Thunder Rolls owner RaChell Dschaak and her groovy companion, Whitney Sadvar, who manned a makeshift disco, complete with 45 records, vintage tunes, and a glittering disco ball Dschaak created her herself.

Recommended Stories For You

The spooky festivities continued at Thunder Rolls later that evening, as the bowling center hosted its Rock-N-Bowl Halloween party.

Finally, about 15 miles east of Craig, at Yampa River State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, joined by volunteers — many in costume themselves — stationed themselves at intervals along the 1.25-mile park loop trail to distribute 120 pounds of candy to scores of kids and adults who turned out for a little pre-Halloween “hike-or-treating.”

The trail-related take on All Hallow’s Eve was apparently a success, as CPW Officer Mark Lehman said that, only a little more than an hour into the event, they’d already distributed much of their candy reserves to the eager children who pelted up and down the trail on a quest of Halloween treats.

“We started out today with 120 pounds of candy, and I think we’re already running low,” Lehman said. “We handed out 70 pounds last year, so it looks like it’s definitely grown.”

Contact Jim Patterson at jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com.