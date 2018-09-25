Half-naked tattoo man acts strangely: On the Record — Monday, Sept. 24

Craig Police Department

Monday, Sept. 24

1:21 a.m. On the 2400 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a man sleeping at the side of a building. They asked the man to leave.

9:35 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a man asked officers for a ride home.

1:40 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, a caller reported property being stolen from a car. Officers saw no signs of forced entry and took a report.

1:31 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, a man came to the Public Safety Center to report possible identity theft. Officers took a report.

2:45 p.m. On the 400 block of 13th Street, a caller reported a case of domestic violence.

5:31 p.m. On the 3000 block of Westridge Court, officers responded to an crash involving a bicycle and a car. The bicyclist wasn't injured, but officers arrested the driver, a 23-year-old Craig woman, for driving under restraint, expired license plates, and no insurance.

5:54 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported seeing a half-naked man with tattoos acting strangely. Officers could not find the man.

7:28 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a caller reported seeing a man sleeping in a parked car that was running. Officers could not find the car or the man when they arrived.

9:29 p.m. At the fairgrounds, officers saw an unoccupied parked car. They determined everything was OK.