Half-dozen tiny homes in the works for Milner

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tiny home advocate Michael Buccino of Micro Living LLC is putting his money where his heart is and proposing to build six tiny homes smaller than 400 square feet in unincorporated Milner, just off of U.S. Highway 40, 10 miles west of Steamboat Springs.

In addition to running an interior design business and serving on the city of Steamboat Springs Planning Commission, Buccino is regional director of the American Tiny House Association. In that role, he consults with people interested in tiny home neighborhoods in Colorado and Nebraska.

Buccino said he is part of an effort in the tiny home movement to encourage people to simply ask their local planning and building departments about a pathway to developing tiny homes in their area. His web page at Micro Living LLC, provides in-depth guidance on the state of tiny homes in the region.

"You have to respect the municipality, so let's start by asking," is the message, Buccino said.

While speaking at a community meeting on tiny homes hosted by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council in December 2017, Routt County Planning Director Chad Phillips invited people to submit tiny home projects for review.

On March 29, Phillips said projects like Buccino's, which call for placing the tiny homes on concrete foundations, are the key that allows them to be accepted under county regulations.

It also doesn't hurt that Routt County operates a wastewater treatment plant for the Milner community.

Buccino submitted conceptual plans March 18 to the Routt County Planning Department for review through a form of development permit that would allow him to build the tiny homes on a 12,500-square-foot (.287-acre) lot on Main Street in Milner.

Current zoning would allow him to build two larger homes there, he said. The Planned Unit Development permit is a potential path to allowing six tiny houses without the need to rezone the parcel.

"I've talked to people in Milner — they're excited," Buccino said. "People like the idea of tiny homes. It's not going to go away."

Buccino also responded favorably to a suggestion from the planning department to create public benefit by providing open space in the midst of the development and increasing the amount of available parking.

Phillips said he has deemed Micro Living's permit complete and anticipates a public hearing will be scheduled in April.

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1.