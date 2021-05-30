Gypsum resident: Boebert has taken constituents’ interests to Washington

Pamela Chapman



Before Lauren Boebert announced her first run for public office, Pamela Chapman believed Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District needed new representation.

Chapman, currently a “semi-retired entrepreneur” and “spiritual and self-esteem coach,” lives in Gypsum with her husband.

Chapman moved to Eagle County in 2008 after working in Southern California for a number of years.

Replying to emailed questions, Chapman noted she was raised by “Kennedy Democrats” in the South Bronx of New York City. Her parents were “quite conservative,” Chapman wrote, adding that her first votes were cast as a registered Libertarian.

That early affiliation represents her family’s values: “God, family, work, justice for all and small government.”

Chapman acknowledged that former Rep. Scott Tipton was an entrenched incumbent. But, she added, “I couldn’t tell you what he did (for the district). There was never an email, a town hall meeting or anything else, as far as I know. I honestly didn’t even know what he looked like.”

Chapman said after Boebert announced her candidacy, she began talking to people about her being the district’s representative.

“I was astonished to find how many constituents did not have positive things to say about Tipton and were truly excited about Boebert running. Her energy is contagious.”

While Boebert has been the target of much criticism, Chapman said much of that criticism is unwarranted. In February, Chapman authored an opinion piece for the Vail Daily asking those critics to stop “bashing” the new representative.

While Boebert is often a lightning rod for criticism, Chapman noted Boebert has led, co-sponsored or supported a number of bills in her first few months in office, including:

Co-sponsoring the Forest Information Reform Act led by Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana. The proposed regulations cut the bureaucratic red tape to allow for responsible forest management by nixing the requirement to reinitiate consultation when new information becomes available. These changes will provide proper wildland fire management, increase recreational activities and promote industry.

Introducing the Protecting American Energy Jobs Act. This bill would nullify President Joe Biden’s job-killing energy executive actions by repealing Executive Order 13990, Executive Order 14008 and Secretarial Order 3395. The Protecting American Energy Jobs Act protects American energy jobs, helps ensure reliable and affordable energy supplies, and repeals job-killing executive overreach.

Introducing the Western Water Security Act to protect water rights for future generations and uphold state water law. The Western Water Security Act prevents federal water grabs, protects private property rights and helps ensure an abundant supply of clean water for future generations.

Chapman said support for those and other bills is evidence Boebert is “speaking up about the topics important to her constituents.”

Colorado’s congressional districts will be redrawn this year — and another district added to the mix.

While the 3rd District will likely look at least somewhat different than it does today, Chapman said she believes Boebert can grow her support.

“She is a breath of fresh air,” Chapman said. “And I believe people are tired of career politicians on both sides of the aisle.”