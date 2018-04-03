Gun, Leatherman found in Loaf ‘n Jug bathroom: On the Record April 2

Craig Police Department

Monday, April 2

9:56 a.m. Near the old Safeway building, a caller reported four windows were shot out of a car with a BB gun on Saturday. The incident is under investigation.

11:48 a.m. At Loaf ‘n Jug, a caller found a Leatherman Multi-Tool and a gun in the restroom. Officers are seeking the owner of the found items.

12:16 p.m. Near the old Safeway building, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A caller reported two young people were in a sedan beneath the trees. The caller wanted officers to check on the car's occupants.

12:45 p.m. Officers responded to a Safe2Tell call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

1:29 p.m. On the 500 block of Russell Street, officers received a report of phone fraud. A caller reportedly posed as the Internal Revenue Service, telling the victim the agency wanted to arrest them.

1:50 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a second person reported receiving a fraudulent phone call from someone posing as a representative from the IRS.

3:47 p.m. On the 1900 block of Baker Drive, a caller found cash on the street.

4:44 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a non-injury crash. One vehicle backed into another. One driver was issued a citation. The drivers exchanged information.

4:44 p.m. At Walmart, a caller reported that another woman said she was going to hit her when she came outside. Officers spoke to one woman, who was released from the scene.

10:55 p.m. On the 1200 block of Marianna Way, officers responded to a report of possible harassment. A woman thought a man was calling to harass her. Officers determined there was no crime.

11:20 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, a caller reported her neighbor had come to her house after arguing with her boyfriend, who had locked her out of the house. The woman was working to find somewhere else to stay for the night. Officers determined the altercation was verbal only, and there was no crime.