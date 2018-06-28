Groups providing free meals for children

The summer meal program for children began June 4, and meals will be provided to all children, without charge or discrimination.

Lunch will be provided from 11:20 a.m. to noon, and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. through Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon July 9 through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency at which they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Moffat County Library sets summer events

Moffat County Libraries Craig branch will offer a number of story time events during summer.

For infants and children up to age 8, story times are from 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. July themes are as follows.

• July 5 — No story time

• July 12 — Sing along

• July 19 — Big books

• July 26 — Camping

For children age 8 and older, activities are offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Planned programs include the following.

• July 4 — Library closed

• July 11 — Make your own instrument demonstration

• July 25 — Music scavenger hunt and window clings

The library will also host a Summer Book Club for children age 10 and older at 11 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. Upcoming programs are as follows.

• June 30 — Wonder by R.J. Palacio

• July 28 — TBA

Finally, family story time will be offered at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. Upcoming themes include the following.

• July 19 — Sing along

• Aug. 17 — Back to school

Positive Solutions for Families class registration due July 6

The Pyramid Model: Positive Solutions for Families class is now underway, and families need to register by Friday, July 6. The six-session series provides information about how to promote social-emotional development, understand problem behavior and address challenging behavior in young children.

Trainer Trish Snyder has worked in the field of early childhood education for more than 16 years and has taught the past eight years at Eagle's Nest Preschool. She has received special training through Pyramid Plus as a Positive Solutions for Families facilitator.

Dinner will be provided for each class, and child care is available with two days notice.

To learn more and register, visit parented_connections4kids.org, email betsy@connections4kids.org or call 970-824-1081.

Connections 4 Kids cooking program begins July 9

Connections 4 Kids will provide courses for families in healthy cooking and fostering positive youth development.

The free cooking class, Cooking Matters, provides information for low-income parents about how to work within a budget to provide delicious, nutritious meals.

Through the course of six weeks, organizers will provide details about food preparation, additional recipes and determining the tenets of a balanced diet. Those who attend can also receive free groceries.

Classes run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekly July 9 through Aug. 13 at the Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Child care is available for those who give at least two days notice. Space is limited, so advance registration is advised.

Connections 4 Kids will also offer the program Positive Solutions for Families, a six-week class for parents, grandparents, foster families and guardians to learn more about social-emotional development, understanding problem behavior and addressing challenging behavior in young children.

Trish Snyder, who has 16 years of early childhood education experience, including eight years with Eagle’s Nest Preschool, will teach the course. Dinner will be provided at each class, which take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning July 19 at Center of Craig. Childcare is available with notice.

The deadline to sign up is July 6.



For more information on programs or to register, visit parented_connections4kids.org, email betsy@connections4kids.org or call 970-824-1081.

Landlord-tenant clinics offered by Moffat County Combined Courts



The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts is set to offer free landlord-tenant clinics.



The clinic includes the following information for anyone involved in the residential rental market.

• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• The eviction process.



To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for customers, clients, patients, constituents or staff members, email Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.

'Check-Out Colorado State Parks' program expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to check out, along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library’s renewal policy.



Users are encouraged to post photos to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers support



Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children from birth to age 8 and their families in Northwest Colorado. Ongoing support is offered through Ready for Kindergarten workshops and autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.



For more information, call them at 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.