Group bringing homeless shelter to Craig schedules follow-up public meeting

The former home of the Furniture Gallery on Ranney Street could be home to a soon-to-be-developed family shelter for homeless parents and children, according to the Housing First Alliance.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

A second public meeting has been scheduled for Craig residents to discuss the proposed family shelter for parents and children experiencing homelessness.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at 601 Yampa Ave.

This event comes on the heels of a highly contentious first meeting earlier this week, which, though scheduled for only half an hour, ended up lasting several hours. Some questions lobbed at organizers of the shelter, a group called Housing First Alliance, went unanswered, prompting the arrangement of this second meeting.

“Let’s talk about the family shelter together,” a flyer for the meeting reads.

Attendees are requested to submit questions by Aug. 10 by email to director@housingfirstalliance.com .

The flyer indicates all are welcome.

The Alliance announced this week that it planned to develop the former Furniture Gallery on Ranney Street at Fourth Street in central Craig. Many business owners, including some with establishments near the proposed shelter location, were upset about that possibility.

Housing First Alliance’s executive director, Hannah Wood, has said that the plan remains to focus the shelter on families with children who are already in Craig and are living in cars or couch surfing. She says there are double-digit such families identified already. But those protesting the proposal pointed to a portion of the group’s grant application that indicated it would accept individuals, including from outside of Craig.