Groceries, walker stolen: On the Record March 14

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, March 14

12:55 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller reported a neighbor could be heard screaming, the sound of a Taser and walls being punched before the argument quieted down. Officers spoke to the neighbors and found it was a verbal argument between a mother and daughter.

4:29 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver. The caller believed a woman with two children was driving while under the influence of drugs. Officers were unable to locate the driver.

7:39 a.m. Officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell Call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

9:58 a.m. On Crescent Drive, officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian. A man was seen staggering as he walked through a field. The man told officers he was walking to his mother's.

Recommended Stories For You

10:25 a.m. At City Market, officers responded to a report that a small, older red car hit another vehicle and drove from the scene. There was no damage to the stricken vehicle. Officers are following up on the incident.

11:43 a.m. On the 2200 block of Williams, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle. A pickup truck was following the mail truck.

12:02 p.m. Officers conducted a drug investigation in the city.

12:28 p.m. On the 1500 block of A Street, a man was reportedly shooting a pellet or BB gun toward homes. Officers spoke to the man, who told them he was aiming at a dumpster. Officers advised him not to shoot in that direction.

8:40 p.m. Officers responded to a possible sex crime in Craig.

8:41 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller reported an upstairs neighbor was yelling and calling a woman names. Officers spoke to the parties and found it was a verbal argument.

9:18 p.m. On the 700 block of Jerimiah Avenue, officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver. A caller said a man left his home in a vehicle after smoking marijuana for several hours. Officers did not locate the vehicle.

11:51 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report that a walker, groceries and credit card were stolen. A report was taken.