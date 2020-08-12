Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 4,800 acres, advances to west into No Name Creek area
The Grizzly Creek Fire had grown to 4,800 acres by Wednesday evening, and had spread to the west to the bottom of the No Name Creek canyon, according to the latest from fire incident command in an evening Facebook live information session.
If the fire were to jump to the other side of No Name Creek, the northern sections of Glenwood Springs could be placed under pre-evacuation notice. At this time, that is not the case, however, said Jared Hohn, deputy incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue Incident Management Team.
Several current evacuations remain in effect, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Those areas include:
- No Name
- Lookout Mountain
- Homestead Estates
- Bair Ranch
- High Aspen Ranch
- Coulter Creek
- Cottonwood Pass
- Spring Valley Ranch
“Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours,” according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. Visit the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or garfieldcounty.net for information and updates. Do not call dispatch or 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.
