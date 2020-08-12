Grizzly Creek Fire grows to 4,800 acres, advances to west into No Name Creek area

A very large airtanker flies around the plume of smoke billowing from the Grizzly Creek Fire as it blows up in No Name Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Grizzly Creek Fire had grown to 4,800 acres by Wednesday evening, and had spread to the west to the bottom of the No Name Creek canyon, according to the latest from fire incident command in an evening Facebook live information session.

If the fire were to jump to the other side of No Name Creek, the northern sections of Glenwood Springs could be placed under pre-evacuation notice. At this time, that is not the case, however, said Jared Hohn, deputy incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue Incident Management Team.

Several current evacuations remain in effect, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Those areas include:

No Name

Lookout Mountain

Homestead Estates

Bair Ranch

High Aspen Ranch

Coulter Creek

Cottonwood Pass

Spring Valley Ranch

“Due to fire activity and conditions, these evacuations will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours,” according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. Visit the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or garfieldcounty.net for information and updates. Do not call dispatch or 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.