Grin and bear it: CPW officials rescue cub burned in 416 Fire near Durango

DENVER — Her feet severely burned and her mother nowhere in sight, an injured bear cub was rescued by firefighters from the 416 Fire burning outside of Durango last week.

At first, wildlife officials weren’t confident in the baby bruin’s prognosis.

“When the bear was brought in, I wasn’t sure if it was going to make it,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager Michael Sirochman was quoted as saying in a press release. “But she’s responding very well to treatment, and by winter, we believe we’ll be able to return her to the wild.”

Officials say firefighters discovered the cub wandering alone through a burned area. They called wildlife officers, who found the bear in a tree with burns to her feet but otherwise healthy.

“We weren’t optimistic at first,” Durango area wildlife manager Matt Thorpe was quoted as saying in the release. “It probably hadn’t eaten in a couple of days, but it had survived on its own, so we wanted to give it a chance.”

The bear is being treated for her injuries and fed liquid milk at Parks and Wildlife's Frisco Creek facility.

