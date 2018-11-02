Grief support program to host potluck Nov. 13

CRAIG — Northwest Colorado Health will host a Comfort Cooking Potluck from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Northwest Colorado Health, 483 Yampa Avenue.

The event is for anyone who has lost a loved one and would like to honor that person's memory through cooking.

Attendees are asked to bring their loved one's favorite dish, copies of the recipe, and stories to share. For more information or to RSVP, call Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.