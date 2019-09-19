Great grapes, grand opening: 518 Wine Bar setting up shop in downtown Craig

Nattiel Griggs, left, and Kirstie McPherson display the selections in stock for 518 Wine Bar. The business at 518 Yampa Ave., hosts its grand opening this weekend.

Craig residents who head downtown this weekend are in for a pour experience.

The 518 Wine Bar will host its grand opening from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The establishment, so named for its address at 518 Yampa Ave., is part of The Find and is co-owned by Kirstie McPherson, Charlotte Wuestewald, and Nattiel Griggs.

The bar space is in the back of the shop, featuring plush seating and fanciful lighting to recreate the feel of a Prohibition-era speakeasy.

“The design behind the bar concept was to create a space that felt and looked like the 1920s, playing tribute to a time not so easily forgotten,” the business’s Facebook page states.

The front entrance of The Find and 518 Win Bar.

McPherson added that she took influence from “The Great Gatsby” for the décor.

“We’ve been physically working on this space since June, but it’s been in the works since the beginning of the year,” she said. “It’s a really cool historic building, and our entire vibe of this is bringing out the old character and making it something new for the community again.”

McPherson said the bar will host a large variety of domestic and international wines to start with, a menu which will likely be narrowed down depending on customers’ tastes.

“We’ll have a six-week turnaround as far as our stock goes and a selection of Colorado wineries,” she said. “We’ll also have things like beer and hard cider.”

McPherson noted the community support has already been “uncanny.”

“People have been talking about it ever since we got approval from the city in March,” she said. “It’s been fun to design and create a space where people are going to be shocked and amazed when they walk in.”

Griggs is the official owner of the 518 Yampa building that houses both the bar and The Find, and the duo is one she believes will be great for the area.

“I’m just excited for the town to have something new. We’re offering a new atmosphere, a new environment, and some new wines and snacks,” she said.

For more information on the business, call 970-620-4298 or visit Facebook.com/518WineBar.