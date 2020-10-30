Gray wolves stripped of endangered species protections by Trump administration

Wolf pack in the cold winter landscape.

Trump administration officials on Thursday ended endangered species protection for gray wolves nationwide, rankling conservationists who contend wolves still are vulnerable — and raising the stakes in Colorado’s citizen-driven wolf reintroduction vote in next week’s election.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt declared wolves recovered after more than 45 years under federal protection, and federal wildlife officials claimed wolves as an Endangered Species Act success along with the bald eagle.

“Today’s action reflects the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to species conservation,” Bernhardt said in a statement before heading to Colorado to hunt elk.

The federal officials announced their removal of wolves from the nation’s list of species facing extinction, long-fought in courts, at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The move came as Colorado voters are casting ballots on whether to direct state officials to reintroduce wolves on former habitat west of the Continental Divide.

The delisting means wolves’ fate in Colorado, and in states where thousands are making a comeback, depends on state-level management plans that typically allow hunting of wolves and “removal” by livestock ranchers.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hasn’t taken a position on the state measure but his office termed Thursday’s announcement “yet another example of the Trump administration undermining longstanding, bedrock protections for our air, water, landscapes and wildlife.”

