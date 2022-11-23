Gravy Train 5K runners heat up ahead of holiday

Competitors are off and running for the Gravy Train 5K on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Only a real turkey would be out and about in single-digit weather. Luckily, Craig Parks and Recreation found a few dozen of them this weekend.

The third annual Gravy Train 5K attracted about 30 runners on Saturday, Nov. 19, around Loudy-Simpson Park. Despite the chilly temperatures, the turnout was encouraging, Recreation Director Travis Sanford said.

“The first year we got about 50, last year about 20, so this was kind of right in the middle,” he said. “All is good. (It‘s) definitely chilly, but sponsors were great and we can’t complain.”

Todd Trapp, head coach for Moffat County High School track and cross country teams, crossed the finish line first to earn a Thanksgiving-themed package including a turkey.

Right behind him were Owen Gifford and Arthur Rinker, while Jonas Pressgrove won the award for fastest kid.

Though most were clad in coats and hats over their running apparel to take on the snowy trail, some runners came out in costume, such as a Care Bear, a panda and a lifeguard. However, Tanya Ferguson won the prize for best outfit in an inflatable turkey suit.

“We did inflatable dinosaurs for the Boys & Girls Clubs, so now that they pop up on my Amazon stuff all the time,” she said. “I just thought that looks like fun.”

The ensemble didn’t exactly make for speedy running, so she walked most of the course.

“With the knees, it’s kind of hard to bend, but other than that, it’s fun,” she said. “Just something silly and I get my 10,000 steps either way.”

Ferguson and her daughter, Sidney, who was wearing a turkey hat, said they were ready to indulge in a warm breakfast after crossing the finish line.

“We burned some calories, so we can splurge,” Ferguson laughed.