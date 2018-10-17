Gravel truck rolls, spills load near Colowyo along Moffat County Road 51

CRAIG — The driver of a semi-trailer truck hauling gravel from Craig to Colowyo Mine was apparently traveling too fast to make the turn at the corner of Moffat County roads 17 and 51 and rolled over about noon Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The 40-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and escaped injury.

The truck rolled a quarter turn, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Scott Elliott, who assisted with the investigation.

The truck and trailer partially blocked the southbound side of MCR 51 and was expected to create further closures and delays to allow hazmat crews to clean-up of what Elliott described as a minor spill.

Colowyo’s emergency response team, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Services were among the agencies responding to the incident.