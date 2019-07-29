Grass fire contained near ranches west of Craig

A grass fire was started west of Craig Monday, July 29.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

A grass fire spread quickly in the hot afternoon sun Monday, July 29 west of Craig off Round Bottom Road.

Fire crews responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Round Bottom Road — Moffat County Road 30 — to find an area about an acre in size already burning. First responders with Craig Fire/Rescue and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office assisted a homeowner on the eastern side of Round Bottom Road in keeping the fire from climbing the hill toward their home. A slight wind pushed the fire quickly up the rolling hills of drying grass toward the northeast.

Fire crews in the last few weeks have been dispatched to more fires as potential fuel in the area begins to dry out.

“I hope it doesn’t climb on this side,” said Jim Dschaak, of the Jim and Beryl ranch whose slice of land they recently bought was momentarily threatened by the fire.

Jim Dschaak watches as a grass fire slowly makes its way up the hill near his Scottish highland cattle ranch Monday, July 29.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

“Last year it come right across my field. Here it is again,” Dschaak said as he watched from his fence line crews with Craig Fire/Rescue battle the fire down below. “These guys do a good job. I’ll tell you what.”

Craig Fire/Rescue battles a grass fire off Round Bottom Road Monday, July 29.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

This year’s lull in the fires that ravaged Moffat County in 2018 has been great for Dschaak’s Scottish highland cows — and for Dschaak’s wallet as he doesn’t have to buy hay so early in the year.

“It’s twice the grass this year,” Dschaak said. “Last year there was nothin’… hopefully I’ll be able to go well into November.”

As the drying grass crunched underneath Dschaak’s feet, Dschaak said at least it’s not like last year’s fire season.

“It was scary,” he said

Fire crews had the fire mostly contained by about 4 p.m.

The cause of the Monday fire is still under investigation, with no injuries were reported.