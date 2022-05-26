Grants available for commercial EV charging equipment

Electric vehicle charging stations are shown at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs.

Suzie Romig\Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead program is opening up another round of grant funding for electric vehicle charging stations.

As electric vehicles become more mainstream, the state is encouraging EV charging installations as part of its strategy to put nearly 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Grant applications can be submitted through the website CleanAirFleets.org until June 24.

Grants are available to help cover the cost of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in workplaces, apartment and condo complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking.

Successful applicants will be eligible to receive as much as 80% of project costs, up to a maximum of $9,000 for Level 2 chargers and up to $50,000 for Level 3 fast chargers.

Prospective applicants can receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), which is the Colorado Energy Office’s designated “coach” for 14 counties on the Western Slope.

For more information, contact Stefan Johnson at sjohnson@cleanenergyeconomy.net .