Grand Old West Days bringing weekend concert to Craig

Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band will perform Saturday at Moffat County Ice Arena.

Courtesy Photo

Following the Memorial Day weekend, one of Moffat County’s signature events will be continuing into the summer.

Grand Old West Days will host a special concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 featuring Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.

With sponsorship by GOWD, Candlewood Suites, and Stockmen’s Liquor, the concert and dance is open to area families as the first in a planned series of concerts.

Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children and younger.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/GrandOldWestDays.