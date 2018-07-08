Grand Junction man killed Sunday in Routt County crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One man is dead and one woman injured following a rollover crash in Routt County Sunday morning.

About 7:40 a.m., Sunday, July 8, the Colorado State Patrol was dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover crash near milepost 30 on Colorado Highway 131, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.

On a curve approximately 38 miles south of Steamboat Springs, a blue 1997 Toyota T100 pickup drove off the right side of the roadway while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve and was unable to correct. The vehicle rolled several times.

The Toyota was driven by Brayan Rodriguez-Peraza, 20, of Grand Junction. Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt, but sustained fatal injuries during the violent rolling of the pickup.

An adult female passenger was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat with moderate injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and no noteworthy weather conditions were apparent at the time of the incident, State Patrol reported.

Recommended Stories For You

Neither impairment nor excessive speed is thought to have been contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

State Patrol reminds drivers to be aware of changing road and weather conditions while visiting the mountains of Colorado.

Assisting agencies included the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County Emergency Medical Service, Routt County Coroner's Office, Yampa Valley Fire and the Colorado Department of Transportation.