Grand Junction man arrested on kidnapping charges in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY — At 2:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, Mesa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a report that a man had broken into a home on the 2900 block of Clarinet Lane and was holding the occupants hostage, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

The male victim told deputies he woke up to the suspect holding a knife to his throat. He and a woman who was staying at the home were then held hostage in the living room for about an hour. The male victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor's house to call 911, suffering minor injuries in the process.

The female victim told deputies the suspect then pushed her out of the house, and they both left the area in her car. The female said she was assaulted in the process. Deputies were able to track the vehicle to a parking lot near the Fruita Welcome Center, and the suspect was arrested without further incident.

The suspect, David Gillespie, 31, of Grand Junction, was reportedly known to the victims.

Gillespie is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility facing charges of two counts of second degree kidnapping, a Class 2 felony; first degree burglary, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated robbery, a Class 3 felony.

He also faces misdemeanor charges including two counts of false imprisonment criminal mischief, second degree criminal tampering, felony menacing harassment, two counts of third degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, menacing, and domestic violence.

Recommended Stories For You

The case remains under investigation.