Grand Futures welcomes new Moffat County youth development coordinator Jill Hunstad

CRAIG — Grand Futures Prevention Coalition has a new face in town.

Jill Hunstad recently joined Grand Futures as the Moffat County youth development coordinator.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Grand Futures team," she said.

This is a new direction for Hunstad. She was formerly a paralegal and court clerk, but she has long been a counselor within the church and volunteered as a guardian ad litem — a person the court appoints to investigate solutions in the best interests of children in the system.

"I totally loved it. I've always had a heart for kids," Hunstad said.

And, she's already gotten started making a difference by working in tandem with school resource officers in their efforts to educate students about alcohol, tobacco, and drug prevention, and supporting activities at the schools and the Boys & Girls Club for Red Ribbon Week — a national substance prevention campaign.

She has asked students and teachers to wear red Friday, Nov. 2, in recognition of Red Ribbon Week.

Happily married for more than 38 years, Hunstad has two adult sons — one a school resource officer in Steamboat Springs and the other a middle school English teacher. She also has three grandchildren.

She and her husband have lived in Colorado for about four years and moved to Craig about 18 months ago.

They are enjoying the community and breeding, raising, and training German shepherds.

Already a certificate holder for Opioid Overdose Prevention and trained to lead tobacco and vaping work sessions for school staff, Hunstad is working to obtain her Substance Abuse Prevention Certification Level II.

She is also a motivational public speaker and is publishing her latest book in January 2019. The book chronicles a missionary year in Nairobi, Kenya.

At Grand Futures, she will work closely with Executive Director Lindsey Simbeye, based in Routt County, and Youth Development Coordinator Teresa Cantwell, based in Grand County.

Since 1990, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition has been a community resource, taking a three-pronged approach focused on youth development, education for trusted adults, and community engagement to empower young people to make healthy, positive, substance-free choices.

Recently, Hunstad provided presentations on vaping during parent nights at the Boys & Girls Club and Craig Middle School. She has also been involved in a workshop for the teachers and staff at the middle school about how staff can best leverage existing policies to help address issues they find among their student population.

"Our vision for a healthy community where positive lifestyle choices are the norm is a big undertaking but one that is so powerful and can make a big impact," Hunstad said. "Grand Futures is here because we care; we care about the community, and we care about the youth."

