Grand Futures dunk tank to feature prominent Moffat County figures

It’s sink or swim time.

As part of Grand Old West Days, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition will host a dunk tank all day Monday at Moffat County Fairgrounds with local community figures. The fundraiser will allow people multiple opportunities to drench those in the tank, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s work with area youth.

The schedule of volunteers:

• 10 to 10:30 a.m. Vern Simister, probation officer

• 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tony Bohrer, Craig city councilor

• 11 to 11:30 a.m. Frank Moe, Moffat County commissioner

Recommended Stories For You

• 11:30 a.m. to noon Autumn Tatman, Sunset Elementary School teacher

• Noon to 12:30 p.m. Erik West, Moffat County High School counselor

• 12:30 to 1 p.m. JoBeth Tupa, Moffat County School District board member

• 1 to 1:30 p.m. David Pressgrove, Bear River Young Life director

• 1:30 to 2 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez Holguin, Bear River Young Life leader

• 2 to 2:30 p.m. Jacob Briggs, Moffat County High School Class of 2018 graduate