Graduation date, format set for Moffat County High School

A little more than two weeks after outgoing Moffat County School District Superintendent David Ulrich stated during a school board meeting that he hoped graduation could happen on time, the school district announced the exact date and format for graduation Sunday night.

Due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions and required social distancing, the school district announced it will not be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the Moffat County High School Class of 2020.

After consulting with student leaders from the senior class, the school district announced a number of steps that will be followed to celebrate the Class of 2020:

Yard Signs will be placed by Moffat County High School staff at the homes of each graduate.

Banners with the photo of each graduate will line the downtown streets of Craig.

Moffat County Proud will produce a “Class of 2020 Video” featuring each graduate and some of the traditions of our graduation ceremony.

Moffat County High School will host a Graduation Parade on Saturday, May 23rd. The parade will begin at 10:00 am and will conclude with a mini drive-by ceremony at the high school for each individual Senior that can include no more than three family members.

According to the school district, there are still some details that need ironed out, so more information will be released about all these happenings and how to participate in the next few weeks.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

