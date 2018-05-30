Graduation 2018: Parents congratulate Moffat County graduates from non-traditional schools

Editor's note: This list was provided by parents of graduating seniors and may not be complete. If you are a non-traditional graduate, or the parent of one, and would like your student featured in the newspaper, please contact us.

"Two roads diverged in a wood and I, I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference," wrote poet Robert Frost.

The path to graduation is a road increasingly filled with choices. This year, a number of Moffat County students are graduating after taking a road less traveled by their public school counterparts.



Casey Copeland is graduating from Monte Vista Online Academy, where he has been a member of the National Honor Society and been names to the honor roll.

"God made each person unique, in their own way. We are proud of the fact that you graduated without being part of traditional education," said mother Cathy Copeland.

Isaiah Harmon is graduating from G.O.A.L. Academy. He's a very secluded person who spends his free time babysitting.

"I know this kid will go far. I've been taking care of him by myself, and I've been surprised that he will graduate this soon. He is amazing, especially with little kids," said mother Jessie Harmon. "I'm proud to be his mom, and no matter what he decides to do, I'm proud of him."

Jessica Johnson is also graduating from G.O.A.L. Academy. She enjoyed going to art classes at Colorado Northwestern Community College during her time at G.O.A.L.

"I'm very proud of her. I couldn't ask any more from a daughter than what I have in her. No matter what life may throw at her, she has the strength, the wisdom and the knowledge to carry her through, and we will always stand behind her," said father Wade Johnson.

Macie Schrimsher is also graduating from G.O.A.L. Academy. While at G.O.A.L. she focused on getting her classes done in order to graduate and be done with school. Her parents were unavailable for comment at short notice.

Colin Jensen is graduating from homeschool.

"I'm so proud of him for working hard. Congratulations on graduating and being accepted to college at Western State, and know that your mom and dad love you," said mother Heidi Jensen.

John Cutler is graduating from homeschool and recently received a certificate from the automotive program at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

“He’s my last child, my baby. We are proud of him. He worked hard to finish. He had to work extra hard to complete dual-credit classes for his certification,” said mother Allison Cutler.

