Grabbing some air

Cody Dunckley, 15, a 9th grader at Moffat County High School, jumps over a group of friends who sit between two jumps Tuesday afternoon.



Taking advantage of the nice weather and an early release from school due to the state’s General Assessment Testing a handful of Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School students grabbed some serious air Tuesday afternoon at the bike park just north of City Park.

Kolbee West, 13, an 8th grader at Craig Middle School, hits a "whip" off of the front side of a jump Tuesday afternoon as friends look on. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



Cody Dunckley, 15, a 9th grader at Moffat County High School, hit a number of jumps, including one over his friends Tuesday, while Craig Middle School 8th grader Kolbee West, 13, tried to perfect the ’whip’ off of the front side of a jump inside the park.

Roughly 20 kids were present and hit the trails in search of jumps in the afternoon, blowing off some steam following testing, enjoying some sunshine while making memories with friends.

