Governor says Colorado is “bruised, battered and shaken,” but will be built back better than before

Gov. Jared Polis delivered his third State of the State address on Wednesday, promising to build back Colorado better than it was before the coronavirus crisis, while also warning that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

The Democrat, who is gearing up for reelection next year, promised more work on criminal justice reform and on reducing health care costs. He also said he wants to see more than $1 billion in stimulus dollars spent on projects across the state to help jump-start the economy.

The biggest policy proposal Polis introduced during his speech was around taxes. He said he wants to loosen the business personal property tax, expand the Colorado Child Tax Credit and stop taxing seniors’ Social Security benefits.

To do so without damaging the state budget, however, he wants to eliminate tax breaks for “special interest groups,” which is sure to stoke pushback from Colorado’s business community and Republicans.

Polis said he plans to “close loopholes that benefit the few and the well-connected and instead have broad-based tax relief.”

Here’s a transcript of Polis’ speech — lightly edited for length — with annotations from The Colorado Sun’s reporters highlighting the important lines and explaining what it all means.

