Governor Polis signs bills to support restaurants, bars, small businesses during COVID
Governor Jared Polis signed two bipartisan bills Friday at the Englewood Grand bar to continue to allow establishments to deliver and offer takeout of alcoholic beverages and provide brewpubs with greater flexibility in selling the beer and malt liquor they produce at separate locations.
SB20-213, sponsored by Reps. Dylan Roberts and Colin Larson, allows licensed alcohol dealers to deliver alcohol or to provide it as takeout for their customers. Consumers must be at least 21 years old when they pick up alcohol from a licensed establishment. The order cannot have more than 750ML of spirits and no more than 72 fluid ounces of malt liquors, including hard cider, according to a press release from the capitol. Deliveries must be made by a person who is 21 or older.
“The restaurant and service industry has been hit harder by the pandemic than almost any other industry in our state,” said Rep. Roberts, D-Avon. “Having the flexibility to sell alcohol for delivery and to-go has been a lifesaver for many restaurants in my district and across the state – for many, it was the sole reason they were able to stay in business. I am thankful that the governor signed my bill into law today because this will provide restaurants continued flexibility and revenue as we continue through these turbulent times.”
SB20-194, sponsored by Reps. Matt Gray and Kevin Van Winkle, will allow owners of more than one brewpub to sell beer manufactured at one brewpub at a different brewpub under their ownership. This only applies to sales of beer to be consumed off premises. As of March 2020, there are 180 licensed brewpubs in Colorado. This new law will provide them with greater flexibility as they navigate the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coloradans love their craft beer, and takeout from our brewpubs has fortunately continued throughout the pandemic,” said Rep. Gray, D-Broomfield.This bill removes an arbitrary restriction from state law to give people more choice and brewers more opportunity. It’s a win-win, and I’m grateful to the Governor for signing it.”
