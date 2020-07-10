Governor Polis signs bills to support restaurants, bars, small businesses during COVID

Governor Jared Polis signed two new bills Friday to support bars, restaurants and small businesses during COVID.

Getty Images

Governor Jared Polis signed two bipartisan bills Friday at the Englewood Grand bar to continue to allow establishments to deliver and offer takeout of alcoholic beverages and provide brewpubs with greater flexibility in selling the beer and malt liquor they produce at separate locations.

SB20-213, sponsored by Reps. Dylan Roberts and Colin Larson, allows licensed alcohol dealers to deliver alcohol or to provide it as takeout for their customers. Consumers must be at least 21 years old when they pick up alcohol from a licensed establishment. The order cannot have more than 750ML of spirits and no more than 72 fluid ounces of malt liquors, including hard cider, according to a press release from the capitol. Deliveries must be made by a person who is 21 or older.