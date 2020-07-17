Governor Polis announces appointment to Moffat County court vacancy
Governor Jared Polis announced Friday the appointment of Brittany Schneider to the Moffat County Court in the 14th Judicial District.
The judgeship was created by the retirement of the Honorable Sandra H. Gardner, and is effective August 1, 2020.
Schneider was a finalist for the position, along with Ryan Hess of Craig and Mariah Poole of Steamboat Springs.
Schneider is a Deputy District Attorney with the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a position she has held since 2018. Previously, Schneider was an Assistant Public Defender with the Wyoming Office of the Public Defender (2015-2018); Adjunct Instructor at Eastern Wyoming College (2017-2018); attorney in private practice (2015-2018); Deputy District Attorney in Glenwood Springs (2015); personal banker with Wells Fargo (2014-2015); and Staff Attorney at P. Scott Lowery, PC (2012-2014).
Schneider earned her B.S. from the University of Colorado—Colorado Springs in 2008 and her J.D. from the University of Oregon in 2011.
