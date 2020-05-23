Gov. Polis, CDPHE Director approve Moffat County’s second variance request

A little over a week after submitting a second variance request to the Governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the reopening of restaurants locally to at least 30 percent capacity, Moffat County elected officials received an approval early Saturday morning, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Much like the first variance request, CDPHE Executive Director Jill Ryan added a handful of conditions to the approval. In the second variance request approval, Ryan added the following conditions to the reopening of restaurants:

Bars shall remain closed including those within a restaurant

Curbside, takeout, and delivery service will continue to be utilized if possible

Maintain social distancing by spreading tables out at least six feet apart, in-room dining shall follow strict physical distancing guidelines

Limit the number of clients to 30% of fire code capacity and if patio dining is available maintain six foot spacing

Use floor markings to maintain social distance between customers waiting in line

Put physical barriers in place for high contact setting for instance cashiers

If possible limit the employee numbers to reduce contact among staff, while maintain good customer service

Use touchless payment whenever possible

Employees and contracted workers whose duties include close contact with members of the public shall wear non-medical face coverings over the nose and mouth at all times

The public shall wear face coverings while entering and until seated at their table

Waiting areas shall maintain six foot distancing to reduce potential contact among customers

Use reservations whenever possible

Don’t allow public sharing of condiments or utensils, single use condiments should be utilized

Restaurant employees must be screened each day before work. Those who are symptomatic must be tested and receive a negative test before returning to work or isolate for 7-10 days per CDC guidelines

Customers must be asked if they are presenting covid-19 symptoms before entering, if the answer is yes they shall be excluded from entering the restaurant

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com