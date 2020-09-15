Gov. Polis appoints Sandra Gardner as District Court Judge in 14th Judicial District
Sandra H. Gardner was appointed as a district court judge on the 14th Judicial District Court by Governor Jared Polis, Tuesday, filling the seat of Honorable Shelley A. Hill, who is set to retire later this year.
Gardner is currently retired, having stepped away from the office of county judge seat on Aug. 1.
Previously, Gardner was a Moffat County Court Judge (2007-2020); sole practitioner with Sandra H. Gardner, P.C. (1996-2006); and Associate with Oliphant and Associates (1991-1995).
Gardner earned her B.A. from Colorado College in 1985 and her J.D. from Emory University School of Law in 1991, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
Gardner’s appointment is effective January 12, 2021.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
