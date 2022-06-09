GOP challenger Don Coram says Rep. Boebert has zero accomplishments in Congress

Don Coram, Republican primary candidate for the 3rd Congressional District challenging incumbent Lauren Boebert, visits Craig Daily Press on Tuesday.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Don Coram, a Republican primary challenger in the 3rd Congressional District, stopped in on Moffat County for a visit Tuesday morning.

Coram is a Montrose native who grew up in the ranching and mining industries of the Western Slope. He announced his campaign against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in January.

Coram is currently serving as a member of the Colorado Senate for District 6 encompassing Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and San Miguel counties. Redistricting in the state will unseat Coram from his current role, prompting his run against Boebert to represent the 3rd District.

Prior to serving in the Colorado Senate, Coram served in the Colorado House, representing District 58, which includes Montrose, San Miguel, Dolores and Montezuma counties.

“I am a true maverick,” Coram said. “My politics are very much like my driving, I crowd the centerline. There are sometimes I cross over it, but mostly I am a centrist.”

Since announcing his campaign to run against Boebert in the primaries, the two politicians have gone head to head. Boebert even published a website dedicated to criticizing Coram’s voting record.

According to Coram, he has been criticized for his legislation around hemp, but he said that after Amendment 64 was passed in 2012, there needed to be additional legislation to regulate the hemp industry.

Coram has been accused of profiting from the hemp legislation, but he responded that he is a partner in a small six acre hemp production and has always been more interested in the crop for its textile potential.

Coram has also been criticized for his legislation on immigration, as he supported a bill to allow immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

“If they are here working legally, they should be able to get a driver’s license and insurance,” Coram said.

According to Coram, Boebert has made a lot of talk but has zero accomplishment during her time in Congress. Coram said that Boebert has introduced several bills, none of which have been passed.

“Success is very important to me,” Coram said.

Coram said that over his career, he has gotten several bills signed by the governor across every subject that affect rural communities.

“It’s all about building coalitions and getting things done,” Coram said.

Boebert’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

Among the many concerns Coram has for the 3rd District, including issues around agriculture and mining, Coram said he has deep concerns about the extremist politics on the fringes of the primary political parties.

“All we hear from the extremes is prompting hate and rhetoric,” Coram said. “That’s not going to get the job done.”

Coram said creating relationships between parties is the best way to move forward with bipartisan policies that are good for the community.

“I am about unity and representing everyone,” Coram said. “The other party is not the enemy.”

Coram said that extremist politics have changed the face of the Republican party as he used to know it, and it makes it extremely difficult to get things done.

“We are meeting with people of all walks of life and having some great conversations,” Coram said. “That’s how we build a government. I believe in local control.”

The first of two in-person debates between Coram and Boebert was held in Ignacio in May. The date for the Colorado primaries is June 28.