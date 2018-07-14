Good taste: Craig contestants conquer crust in pie eating, baking competitions

Craig residents were having a sweet time Saturday in Alice Pleasant Park.

The third annual Pie Baking and Eating Contest hosted by Downtown Business Association drew a crowd during the Craig Farmers Market for the consumption of some tasty treats.

A selection of pies provided by Village Inn were served up and swiftly devoured in the pie-eating portion of the contest. Kass Muldoon, 8, won the competition among younger kids, while for the third straight year, 16-year-old Brandon Madsen won the top-tier honors.

With seven entries in the baking contest, judges had a lot of sugar in store as they sampled each one, ultimately awarding KS Kreations’ Kassie Vesely with Best Fruit Pie and Best Cheesecake for an apple pie and a caramel brownie cheesecake, while Aubrey Wilkey of Sweet Owl Cupcakes took the prize for Best Cream Pie for a chocolate strawberry mousse selection.

Judges included Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck, Mayor John Ponikvar, restaurateur Danny Griffith and teacher Alisha Brown, who will teach at Sandrock Elementary this fall after previously working at East Elementary.

Brown said a cheesecake with Reese’s Pieces — dubbed the “ET” pie — stood out most to her in the tasting process. The classic apple also got her vote.

“We just had some little bites from each one, sampling everything,” she said. “It was great just sitting and talking with everyone.”