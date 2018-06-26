Good deed reported as larceny: On the record June 25

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 25



4:32 a.m. On the 800 block of Breeze Street, officers with the Craig Police Department contacted a man on a bicycle who was issued a citation for riding without lights.

7:13 a.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a man and woman causing a disturbance. No crime was found, though officers issued a warning.

8:22 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an alleged drug incident.

11:49 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers were provided information regarding a person wanted on a possible warrant. Officers were unable to make contact with the wanted person.

Recommended Stories For You

12:42 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of the theft of vaping supplies from an apartment. The incident is under investigation.

1:20 p.m. At Vista View Hotel, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The guest reported they saw a couple of teenagers ride up on bikes before going with a manager into a room. Officers did not find any evidence of a crime.

2:22 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report that a bicycle had been stolen. The reporting party called back a later to inform officers that the bike was not stolen. A neighbor had moved it from where it had been parked.

2:27 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers investigated a report of harassing text messages. No crime was found. Officers suggested the person block the phone number sending the unwanted text messages.

6:09 p.m. At Craig City Pool, officers investigated a report of verbal harassment among juveniles. They were warned and asked to leave for the day.

6:22 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. People were playing their stereo loudly. Officers asked them to turn down the volume, and they did.

6:37 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth and Colorado streets, officers responded to reports of a man lying on the street. Officers contacted a couple of people who were possibly homeless, but no crime was discovered.

6:49 p.m. On the 1800 block of West Victory Way, officers made a warrant arrest. A 24-year-old man who is not from Craig was arrested for assault and a child abuse crime that occurred out of state.

8:37 p.m. At Hurricane Car Wash, officers made contact with a pedestrian who was issued a trespass notice and a city summons on a prior charge of theft from another business.

10:13 p.m. On the 200 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a call reporting possible shots fired. Officers checked the area, and nothing was found. The case was passed to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office also checked and were unable to locate anything.