Golden Cavvy building up for sale as city weighs its options

There may finally be some movement regarding the vacant Golden Cavvy building and the empty Spicy Basil restaurant in downtown Craig.

During an Economic Development Committee meeting Monday, April 19, members of the committee said the former Spicy Basil location is on the market, while the owners of the Golden Cavvy have confirmed that they are willing to sell and are asking for $50,000 for the building and the property in downtown Craig.

“It is my understanding that its on the market, and that they’re moving through the probate process, and it is up for sale,” Councilor Andrea Camp said during Monday’s discussion. “It’s not officially listed with a real estate agent, but my understanding of that conversation is that the owners are asking $50,000 for that building. There are still a few pieces that they may need to get into place, but they are open for discussion at this point.”

In addition to the Golden Cavvy, Spicy Basil’s property is for sale and is listed with a real estate office at this time.

“There were plenty of ongoing concerns and questions about those two business, so we’re working towards some answers with both locations,” Camp said. “This is exciting news though and opens up opportunities for downtown.”

Previously, the Golden Cavvy had its assets seized in August 2013 by the Colorado Department of Revenue order to collect on the business’s unpaid taxes. Prior to the seizure of assets in 2013, the Golden Cavvy and former Baker House had a strong run from 1903 to 2013.

Since then, the historic building has remained vacant and has occasionally seen use as an unsafe and unsecured squatting area for the homeless, which caused calls for the city to intervene as far back as 2018.

Now, the city of Craig will have a chance to do something with the building, should the city choose to.

For now, new Economic Development Coordinator Shannon Scott, along with City Manager Peter Brixius, and Councilor Chris Nichols are eyeing a walk-through of the building to determine what the state of the building’s infrastructure is.

The question remains though: is the vacant building salvageable at this point after years of neglect and sitting empty in downtown Craig?

“At what point do you have to say is the building unsalvageable? That’s why I think a good walk through of the building would be interesting,” Nichols said. “Once we see what we’re looking at, we can make a decision, especially with a bit more reasonable asking price.”

“I’d like to get in there and see what we’re looking at,” Scott added.

In 2018, the Downtown Business Association requested the city condemn the building after years of sitting vacant and not hearing any communication from the Guess family, which owns the building.

In recent months, law enforcement has had to respond to the building numerous times to remove squatters, who have been able to enter the building through holes in the roof.

Regardless, the city will have to complete a walk-through of the building to determine next steps. As of now, there are no red flags regarding potential asbestos inside the building, according to City Building Official Marlon Eckhoff.

“I haven’t seen any huge red flags regarding possible asbestos issues with that building,” Eckhoff said. “There’s some stuff that’s encapsulated over the years, but without being inside and taking a look, it’s hard to say what it looks like. We haven’t walked through it too in-depth.”

The city will move forward in the process with a potential walk-through of the building and will discuss the prospects of the Golden Cavvy building at the next EDC meeting in May.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

