GoFundMe set up for family displaced by Wednesday structure fire on Westridge Court

Flames shoot from the roof of the garage at a residence on Westridge Court Wednesday.

Courtesy Photo / Doug Slaight

A GoFundMe has been set up for Vestel family following a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned down the family’s garage and did damage to the residential portion of the home, leaving the family of three and two dogs without a home for the time being.

Crews from Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Craig Police Department battled the structure fire on Westridge Court Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. that reportedly started on the backside of the garage in a light fixture that quickly engulfed the attached garage, before spreading to the primary residential structure.

No one was home at the single family ranch-style residence at the time of the blaze, according to Moffat County Sheriff and Craig Fire/Rescue Chief KC Hume, and there are no injuries to report. Two boxers were in the basement of the home, but firefighters were able to free the two boxers before the two got loose in the neighborhood. One boxer was caught by a family friend, while the other boxer is currently on the loose.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. However, the garage and a portion of the residential structure were destroyed, while the inside of the house sustained smoke damage.

The house reignited early Thursday morning, causing more damage to the living room and upstairs areas before crews were able to extinguish the second fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The GoFundMe was set up on Thursday by Rose Sperry and is asking for $10,000 in donations for the Vestel family. Currently, the fund has raised more than $2,300.

