GoFundMe created for family of 15-year-old killed in mid-December rollover

A GoFundMe has been created by a family friend for 15-year-old Macey Booco, who was killed in a Dec. 14 rollover on Moffat County Road 31 roughly 2 miles north of Craig.

Booco was a sophomore at Moffat County High School.

The GoFundMe was created on Tuesday, Dec. 16 by Meredith Kopsa, a family friend. According to the GoFundMe page, the goal is to raise $10,000 for medical and end of life expenses for the Booco family, which suffered its second loss in three months. Macey’s mother, Diana, lost her battle with cancer in September.

To date, the GoFundMe has raised $4,620 from 66 donors.

