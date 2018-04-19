GOAL Academy offers Moffat County students another choice in high schools

When: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Where: Suite 130, 1111 W. Victory Way, Craig Online: GOALAC.org Phone: 1-877-776-4625

Where to find them

CRAIG — About 40 staff, students and community members attended an informational open house at the Goal Academy High School Craig Drop-In Center on Wednesday.

"This informational night is being held to make sure community partners and stakeholders know we exist and that we are an option for high school students to get their diploma," said Northern Regional School Principal Cameron McLaughlin.

Goal Academy is a tuition-free public school offering guided online academic learning to about 50 students in Craig, 800 students in the Northern Region and 3,750 students statewide.

McLaughlin and Assistant Principal for Craig and Grand Junction Wendy Hauth were both on hand to answers questions about the GOAL Gladiators.

"We focus primarily on students at risk of dropping out for health, teen pregnancy, truancy or attendance issues — students who've had trouble with brick and mortar schools," McLaughlin said.

The school year for GOAL students is a little different than traditional high schools, due, in part, to the 24-hour-per-day access students have to GOAL curriculum.

Recommended Stories For You

Registration for the next intake starts in May and will continue through September. The next graduation for Northern Region students will occur June 9 in Grand Junction.

Drop-in centers, such as the one in Craig, offer individualized tutoring, small group activities, social/emotional help and help in creating success plans that guide students toward graduation.

"Centers allow students and staff to build relationships through face-to-face interaction missing from purely online models of education," McLaughlin said.

Julie Green is an administrative assistant responsible for operating the Craig location, which will be moving during the summer from the Centennial Mall to the Victory Building on the corner of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way.

Once established in the new location, Hauth said, the school plans another open house.

"In the meantime, prospective students and parents are always welcome to drop in and ask us questions," she added.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.