GOAL Academy named Microsoft Showcase School

GOAL Academy High School has been selected by Microsoft as a Microsoft Showcase School for their “excellence in demonstrated student outcomes resulting from their commitment to educational transformation,” according to a news release from the school.

GOAL — a charter school headquartered in Pueblo with branches across the state including Craig — is one of only two showcase schools in Colorado and the only alternative education campus with the designation, worldwide.

“We at GOAL are all very honored and proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Showcase School. As a school we are dedicated to the meaningful use of technology to engage students while continuing to emphasize the development of interpersonal skills and human relationships,” said CEO Constance Jones in the release. “We look forward to sharing our experiences with other schools and broadening our students’ global awareness and connectedness.”

GOAL High School joins an exclusive community from around the world, recognized and celebrated for their vision and innovation in teaching, learning and assessment, computational and critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and willingness to promote positive change for the future of staff and students alike.

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are shining examples of those applying purpose-driven innovation in a variety of ways to build connection, motivate students, and to create community in and out of school,” said Anthony Salcito, vice president of worldwide education for Microsoft. “These schools are truly transforming learning and providing more personalized education to students, empowering them to achieve more.”

Showcase Schools will realize many benefits for both staff and students including the ability to communicate directly with one another, participation in an exclusive online global community, and the opportunity to host and attend both online and in-person educational events.

“Further excitement is in knowing that GOAL students will have the ability to obtain industry certifications in the information technology field, gain hands on experience through internships, and work in this and other high demand, high-paying positions,” the release stated.