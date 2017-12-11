Goal Academy High School students in Craig decorate the mall

When the decorations for the Christmas trees on the west end the Centennial Mall in Craig couldn’t be found, students at Goal Academy High School went to work. Anthony Vallejos and Giselle Cazares used their own funds to buy decorations at the Dollar Tree. Their classmates helped them to decorate the three trees just in time for the Winter Craft Festival and Santa’s Workshop, held in the mall on Friday, Dec. 8 and Sat. Dec. 9.