GOAL Academy High School graduates to receive diplomas at Grand Junction, statewide commencements

PUEBLO — GOAL Academy High School graduations are set statewide for the weekend.

About 40 graduates will receive diplomas at the Grand Junction ceremony, with 27 receiving National Career Readiness certificates, and tw0 students graduating with concurrent college credits. The Grand Junction commencement will be at noon on Saturday, June 9, at the Avalon Theater, 645 Main Street.

It is projected that 748 students will graduate statewide from GOAL Academy High School — Colorado's largest multi-district charter high school. Of those, an estimated 629 students will receive National Career Readiness certificates, and 180 students will graduate having earned concurrent college credits. Fifteen graduates already earned associate's college degrees and will receive their high school diplomas wearing their college caps and gowns.

“With a focus of ensuring productive members of society, GOAL utilizes mobile-friendly technology and a personal touch to connect with each student,” said Debbie Rose, president of GOAL’s board of directors. “The learning process at GOAL is personalized to meet the ability, interest and pace of the student, plus balances the needs and focus of each community we serve. The individualized emphasis is very evident at each GOAL graduation ceremony across the state as we celebrate the life-changing experience provided to our students."

Family and community supporters across Colorado can celebrate their graduate’s important achievement in person at regional ceremonies in Colorado Springs, Denver, Grand Junction, Greeley, Pagosa Springs and Pueblo. Ceremony start times and directions to venues can be found at goalac.org/graduation.

GOAL Academy is designated by the Colorado Department of Education as an Alternative Education Campus, or AEC, signifying that 90 percent of all GOAL students experience one or more of 17 recognized risk factors during their journeys toward graduating high school.

"The point of life is not to succeed in everything you do. The point of life is to fail better, and there is always room for improvement," said Kyla Pettie, who will graduate in Pueblo with a 4.24-grade-point average. Pettie plans to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder to study psychology.

Graduates and guests will receive a commencement address from Marisol Quevedo Rerucha, M.A., a career educator and school board member. Rerucha currently works as a career and technical education specialist for the San Diego County Office of Education. In addition to her professional achievements, Rerucha is a UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) National Latino School Leader Institute Master Fellow, a role that allows her to advocate for vulnerable and under-resourced student populations on a national level.

Founded in 2008 in Pueblo, GOAL Academy's mission is to develop productive members of society. Teachers and paraprofessionals carry out this mission in partnership with students and their families using a blended-learning model that provides both online and face-to-face instruction and support.

In 2017-2018, GOAL Academy enrolled 3,780 students in grades nine through 12 residing in 51 of Colorado's 64 counties.