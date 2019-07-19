Go with the flow for fun at Bear River Young Life golf tourney

Golfers celebrate a successful round while wrapping up on the 12th green of Yampa Valley Golf Course during the 2018 Bear River Young Life Charity Golf Tournament.

Andy Bockelman

The Bear River Young Life 2019 Charity Golf Tournament tees off Saturday, Aug. 3 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble features an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and costs $65 per person or $260 per team for greens fees, catered lunch and cart fees.

Multiple prizes, a $1,700 payout, and fun features are part for the yearly event to support the local youth ministry organization.

Register online at bearriver.younglife.org or at the golf course. Fees are due by the day of the event, but players are encouraged to do so in advance.

Spots are limited.

For more information, call 970-629-9600 or email ylbear_river@yahoo.com.