Go Fourth and celebrate: Craig takes to the streets to honor Independence Day

Even 243 years later, the spirit of 1776 was alive and well in Northwest Colorado.
Craig’s annual Fourth of July parade hosted by local veterans provided fun and energy for Moffat County residents young and old alike as the processional of individuals, businesses and organizations bearing the red, white and blue took off Thursday along Victory Way.
Danny Griffith, as Uncle Sam, waves to spectators during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
A tribute to fallen soldiers during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Young riders wave from a Craig Fire/Rescue truck during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Paige and Gracie Corey show their red, white and blue during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
The brass section of the marching band gets their instruments ready during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
The percussion section of the marching band brings up the rear during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Classic cars and more were part of the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Crowds check out the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Colorado Cruisers vear American flags during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Young spectators receive frozen treats during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
A wave of motorcycles was among the procession during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Molly Kleenan waves from her “psycho-cycle” — a unicycle with training wheels — during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
A preview of October’s Historic Ghost Walk during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Brianna Ayala and Dario Alexander are among the crowds turning out along Victory Way during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Crowds of all ages turn out along Victory Way during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Yampa Valley Baptist Church’s vacation bible school students ride along during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Classic farm equipment was among the vehicles in the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
A family tree float celebrates area heritage during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Members of Rising Star Youth Training Center tumble along during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Members of Rising Star Youth Training Center move along during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Members of Rising Star Youth Training Center move along during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Members of Rising Star Youth Training Center move along during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Freedom Hooves riders show their style during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Horseback riders smile to the crowd during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Members of Craig Gymkhana are part of the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Siblings William, Michael and Jayda Green gather beneath a Craig Rotary Club American flag following the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
Steely Arnold, Addy Arnold and their cousins Weston Mello and Benjamin Mello are part of a lemonade stand during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Andy Bockelman
A long line of patrons gather for food and fun provided at the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
Craig residents pick up food during the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
Crowds sit down to eat at the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
Freshly grilled hamburgers and more were among the food items cooked up at the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
Craig residents pick up food during the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
A classic car is at rest and on display in Craig City Park during the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
“USA” is entwined in the grill of a classic car during the Fourth of July community picnic provided by area veterans.
Andy Bockelman
Craig veterans lead off the 2019 Fourth of July parade along Victory Way.
Andy Bockelman
Led off by vets and first responders, the parade featured all types of entries celebrating Independence Day, ranging from full-blown floats to classic cars and motorcycles to riders on horseback to folks marching on foot carrying banners, bearing candy, or just waving ecstatically.
While many in the parade and on the sidewalk were clad in shorts and t-shirts, Debbie McLain was in less contemporary clothing, with a lacy white dress and leather vest to promote this fall’s Historic Ghost Walk, set for early October.
“It’s a lot more comfortable than my colonial clothes,” she laughed.
McLain regularly dresses in period garb to promote the Augusta Wallihan chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her work with the organization rang especially true to her during the parade.
“It’s always hard to see everything when you’re in it, but it looked like there were a lot of people,” she said. “It’s important to celebrate those traditions and our independence and have stuff like this in our community.”
Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck was likewise celebrating American history in his own unique way, behind the wheel of a 1931 Ford Model A two-door Tudor alongside friend Larry Kunkle, who helped him fix up the classic car.
“When it comes to maintenance, he can tune anything,” Beck said of Kunkle.
Beck said he has a lengthy attachment to the auto, which began with his father.
“My dad was a Model A buff, he had six of them when we were growing up,” he said. “When I turned 16, he gave me his 1929 coupe to drive to school. I held on to that one for a few years before I sold it. Then my sister got this one, and she wasn’t able to keep it up, so I brought it up for here two or three years and never touched it.”
Beck said he sold the car and then saw it passed around to several owners before eventually purchasing it again five years ago from Ron Fortney, who had made upgrades to the engine.
Since then he’s made it a project, which is about 90% complete.
“Glad it’s back in the family,” Beck said.
Putting the car in the parade was a special moment for the current commissioner and former Craig mayor, though the date itself was the real focus for him, enjoying both the collection of people who hit the streets and the accompanying community picnic at Craig City Park provided by the veterans.
“The parade is such a great way to bring people out and celebrate our independence,” he said.