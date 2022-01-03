Glenwood’s Cole Buerger drops CD3 bid in favor of House District 57 run

Cole Buerger

Courtesy photo

Glenwood Springs resident Cole Buerger is ending his bid for the Democratic nomination to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat and will instead run for the Colorado House of Representatives.

Buerger announced Friday he will seek the party’s nomination to run for the newly configured House District 57 seat, now held by Republican Perry Will of New Castle, who has filed for re-election.

Another Glenwood Springs resident, local interpreter and Latino community activist Elizabeth Velasco, has also filed as a Democratic candidate for the HD57 seat, according to Colorado Secretary of State records.

Redistricting last year resulted in the HD57 boundaries being redrawn to take in the entire Roaring Fork Valley region from Aspen to Parachute. It previously had encompassed all of Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.

Buerger was part of a crowded field of Democrats running to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt, including Glenwood Springs attorney and former state House candidate Colin Wilhelm, Pueblo’s Sol Sandoval and state Rep. Don Valdez from the San Luis Valley.

“I believe the challenges confronting our state and our country demand thoughtful leadership at every level of government,” Buerger wrote in his Friday statement. “… I have decided I can best serve you and our district and work on these issues in a position closer to home. Therefore, I am ending my campaign for CD3 and running for the Colorado House of Representatives here in my home district.”

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com .