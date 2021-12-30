Glenwood Canyon reopens after 24-vehicle pileup

The usual parade of semis and other Interstate 70 traffic makes its way over the Grand Avenue Bridge into downtown Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon following an eastbound I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-vehicle pileup.

John Stroud/Post Independent

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m.: Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened following a roughly three-hour closure from a 24-vehicle pileup Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 17 passenger vehicles and seven semitrucks were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 120, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. Westbound closed to enable access for emergency vehicles.

At least 15 passenger vehicles and three semis were disabled. Four injuries were reported.

#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic – 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder via Facebook that nearby passes, including Cottonwood and Independence, are closed for the season.