Glenwood Canyon closed Thursday afternoon; flash flood warning in effect

Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon is closed Thursday afternoon after a flash flood warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which triggers the canyon closure by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“At 4:12 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to the warning , which runs until 6:15 p.m.

The closure points on I-70 are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle), according to CDOT. Eastbound traffic headed to the Roaring Fork Valley may have limited access at Exit 109 or on US 6, but should plan for delays during the first hour of the closure.

#I70 Glenwood Canyon CLOSED due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 and available by dialing 511.** Closure points are Exit 133, Exit 116, Exit 109 and Exit 87 (West Rifle). pic.twitter.com/nEyEuTuP4z — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 29, 2021

