Giving is in the air in Craig with upcoming KRAI Holiday Drive

Radio station KRAI hosts its annual Holiday Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7 at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way.

Organizers will collect new, unwrapped toys, new gifts for seniors, non-perishable food items, and cash donations for several area nonprofits, including Christmas for Kids, Christmas for Seniors, Interfaith Food Bank, and Open Heart Advocates.

Those wishing to donate items or funds can drop off contributions in the parking lot outside the mall both days.

For more information on donating, call 970-824-6574.